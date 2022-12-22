Two natural fruit juices linked to the formation of painful

The health body adds: “Having a diet high in purines, which the body breaks down into uric acids,” is another risk factor.

Equally, an individual may be at heightened risk if they are overweight, or have been through menopause.

Though the condition can be extremely painful and debilitating, treatments are available to help relieve the symptoms and prevent further attacks.

What are the symptoms of gout?

Urate crystals are a by-product of concentrated urine consisting of uric acid, which babies are prone to having high levels of.