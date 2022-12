According to the Cleveland Clinic, muscle wasting due to liver disease could cause one arm or leg to appear smaller than the other.

Equally, a person may experience weakness in one of the limbs, or numbness and tingling.

Generally, as muscle atrophy worsens, individuals find it increasingly difficult to swallow, speak, walk or keep balanced.

Unfortunately, symptoms can be slow to develop in liver disease, meaning they are often picked up in the later stages.