Categories
World

Ukraine aid ‘not charity’ but investment in democracy: Zelenskyy



Russia-Ukraine live: Aid no charity, Zelenskyy tells US Congress Al Jazeera English



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.