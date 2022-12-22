Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington hailed

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, has mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington DC and Ukraine’s relationship with the U.S.

Ukraine’s High Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, tweeted a picture of the U.S. Flag in Ukraine’s customary yellow and blue colors on Twitter Thursday.

Zakharova then took to her own Telegram account to mock the image, stating: “the Ukrainian permanent representative to the United Nations has posted Ukraine’s new flag to Twitter. We’ve talked about this for many years, but no one believed us! Congratulations!”

Russia has repeatedly falsely accused the U.S. and wider western world of being to blame for the war in Ukraine, accusing the West of fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, and of seeking to control the country.

— Holly Ellyatt