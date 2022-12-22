Urgent warning over Quality Street wrappers over drugs tainting

Chocolate lovers have been told to be wary of fake Quality Street and other festive favourites laced with drugs. Quality Street, Aero Mini and Celebrations have all had their branding and styles imitated by drug dealers to facilitate the spread of dangerous substances.
The warning comes after police seized £300,000 worth of edible cannabis, disguised as chocolates.
Gangs in West Yorkshire recreated Quality Streets, Celebrations and Aero Minis, which when spiked with “dangerous amounts of THC,” were renamed to “Quality Heat”, “Calibrations” and “Ammo Minis”.
Cops discovered the seasonal haul during a stop and search of a vehicle on December 17.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Please be vigilant if you see these, they can contain dangerous amounts of THC and people sometimes do not realise the danger of consuming these items.”
Officials warn that drug gangs are attempting to target teens and young children by rebranding substances as sweets.
Dealers have been known to repurpose the designs of UK sweet products such as Starburst and Jelly Babies.
The products contain dangerously high levels of concentrated THC – the psychoactive ingredient of cannabis.
“Edibles”, also referred to as “medibles”, have become an increasingly popular method of taking cannabis without needing to smoke or vape it.
Demand particularly soared during lockdown – with people across Britain reportedly having their drugs delivered to them.
In one tragic instance, Damilola Olakanmi, 23, died in April after she ate a dope-laced “Gummy Bear” in London.
A law student, Ms Olakanmi swallowed just one suspected synthetic cannabis sweet and fell ill.
It is thought she bought the Class B treats thinking they were cannabis gummies via a messaging app before they were delivered to her home.
