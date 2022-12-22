Urgent warning over Quality Street wrappers over drugs tainting

Chocolate lovers have been told to be wary of fake Quality Street and other festive favourites laced with drugs. Quality Street, Aero Mini and Celebrations have all had their branding and styles imitated by drug dealers to facilitate the spread of dangerous substances.

The warning comes after police seized £300,000 worth of edible cannabis, disguised as chocolates.

Gangs in West Yorkshire recreated Quality Streets, Celebrations and Aero Minis, which when spiked with “dangerous amounts of THC,” were renamed to “Quality Heat”, “Calibrations” and “Ammo Minis”.

Cops discovered the seasonal haul during a stop and search of a vehicle on December 17.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Please be vigilant if you see these, they can contain dangerous amounts of THC and people sometimes do not realise the danger of consuming these items.”

Officials warn that drug gangs are attempting to target teens and young children by rebranding substances as sweets.