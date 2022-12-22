Virgin River’s Mel star shares struggle after new family addition

Detailing her pet’s tumultuous time at home, she continued: “The puppy’s been keeping me up at night, it’s like having a newborn baby.

“And I feel like – so there was this point where I was like, ‘Let’s get a new puppy!’ And then some of my friends were like, ‘Don’t do that to yourself,’ and I was like, ‘No! Let’s get a puppy anyway!’

“And then I was like yeah, now maybe they were right, maybe we shouldn’t have got a puppy, I don’t know.

“But then my husband got on-board and was like, ‘Yeah, sure, let’s message these breeders,’ fantastic breeders, lovely humans…”