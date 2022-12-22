Categories
Showbiz

Virgin River’s Mel star shares struggle after new family addition


Detailing her pet’s tumultuous time at home, she continued: “The puppy’s been keeping me up at night, it’s like having a newborn baby. 

“And I feel like – so there was this point where I was like, ‘Let’s get a new puppy!’ And then some of my friends were like, ‘Don’t do that to yourself,’ and I was like, ‘No! Let’s get a puppy anyway!’ 

“And then I was like yeah, now maybe they were right, maybe we shouldn’t have got a puppy, I don’t know. 

“But then my husband got on-board and was like, ‘Yeah, sure, let’s message these breeders,’ fantastic breeders, lovely humans…”





Source link

Alex Davies

By Alex Davies

Alex Davies is a Senior TV reporter at Express.co.uk. Formerly a Lifestyle & Features Reporter for OK! Online, Alex moved to the Express in November 2018. Alex covers everything from the latest Netflix series to the most talked-about reality TV shows.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.