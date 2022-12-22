Want to Score the Best Kills in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II?

When it comes to having a blast with realistic weapons and the fun they bring along with them, there’s no better option than Call of Duty games. Each year, a new instalment gets released while unleashing a fresh class of best weapon options. This year’s Modern Warfare II is no exception to this tradition. It also offers a great line-up of powerful guns, rifles, launchers, and also deadly shotguns.

Speaking of shotguns, specifically, there are actually some worthy options in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II that are insanely epic to say the least. Players who want to witness lethal action, in fast-paced modes, must try them out as soon as possible in order to score excellent kills in Multiplayer matches.

Here are the top shotguns in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Season 1

To begin with, there is the Bryson 890 which can prove to be ideal for those who want a superb shotgun in the Multiplayer modes. Unlike the sniper rifles and LMGs, there’s no issue of ADS with this weapon at all. Modern Warfare II players can use it in the best possible way by forming an ideal loadout.

Bryson 890 can prove to be phenomenal with the blend of the Bryson Improved Choke muzzle, the VX Pineapple underbarrel, STOVL Tac Laser, the 21.5” Bryson Tacfire barrel, and Sawed-Off Stock.

Next up, we have the Expedite 12 which is commonly considered to be a very strong shotgun in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Season 1. Although it’s not included in the primary weapons, one can customize it to make it look like one. Not to mention that the usage of Expedite 12 can make a huge impact in any game, depending on how it is used.

Players can maximize the power of this weapon by combining together the Bryson Improved Choke muzzle, VX Pineapple underbarrel, Schlager Fang Grip rear grip, Expedite L-Bolt, and FSS Frame Stock.

Another best option to use in MWII is Lockwood 300, with its one-shot kill abilities, similar to other shotguns. Although it needs to be reloaded after firing two bullets, users can make some vital customizations in order to unleash its full potential.

For best results, players should combine loadout attachments like Matuzek 812 Barrel, GW Max-99 muzzle, 12-Gauge Slug for ammunition, 1MW Quick Fire Laser, and the Heist Stock Mod.

Last but not the least is the one and only Bryson 800. Without a doubt, it’s one of the most devastating shotguns in its class. If used with the perfect build, this weapon can wipe out enemies almost instantly.

For achieving the best results, Bryson 800 should have the Bryson Improved Choke muzzle, the 21.5″ Bryson Shredder barrel, Stovl Tac Laser, the Sawed-Off Stock, and the VX Pineapple underbarrel.

Activision‘s latest premium offering in the iconic action franchise is now available across the globe. Players can enjoy it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. What are your thoughts on the aforementioned shotguns? Have you used any of them so far in the Multiplayer matches? Let us know in the comments down below.

