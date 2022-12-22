Was Kehlani ever Kyrie Irving’s girlfriend: Looking at the

Back when Kyrie Irving was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the young NBA star dated singer Kehlani Parrish.

Before all the issues came along, Irving and Parrish were a happy couple and even worked well together. It was as if Kyrie was on cloud nine being around Kehlani. “Uncle Drew” even went on record to say that nothing else mattered whenever he was with her.

Unfortunately, their relationship took a dark turn as time went by. Kehlani Parrish was accused of cheating on Kyrie Irving back in 2016. According to Bleacher Report, a photo of Parrish and her ex-boyfriend was uploaded to Instagram with the intent of declaring that they got back together. The photo was posted during the time that Irving and the R&B singer were still an item.

However, Kyrie immediately clarified the situation and shared his sentiments. Despite the messy situation, “Uncle Drew” managed to keep his cool and keep things positive.

“It’s been hard to see what’s been going on and not address the truth,” Irving stated. “I do not justify the picture or what dude did to try and spark all of this non sense that could have been avoided, but me and Kehlani were not dating when the picture came out.”

Irving continued:

“It’s unfortunate that it’s received so much attention but its become bigger because of a post that was misunderstood. Nothing but love and compassion over this way for her and her family. My only focus the Game I love to play every night.”

Ultimately, Kyrie Irving called it quits with Kehlani Parrish. No matter how positively Irving took the situation, what Parrish did to him was still hurtful at the end of the day.

Kyrie Irving’s current love life

“/> Kyrie Irving and fiance Marlene Wilkerson

Kyrie Irving is currently engaged to his fiance Marlene Wilkerson, who is also the mother of his child. The Brooklyn Nets star seems to be creating a happy family despite the backlash he has recently faced on social media.

Kyrie and Marlene were first spotted together in 2018 during Irving’s Basketball Invitational Camp. Several media sites estimate that the couple began dating in 2018. Sources reported that since then, they have been married since 2019 and have had a child. Wilkerson uploaded several videos of her pregnancy until the period she gave birth on her YouTube Channel.

As of the moment, the Nets star is struggling to regain the trust of the media, the league, and everyone else around him. It’s heartwarming to know that despite all the ruckus around him, Irving still manages to bring joy into his life.



