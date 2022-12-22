We look at Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson’s love life

Additionally, he auditioned for the BBC talent competition Let It Shine, which was searching for a group of young men to star in the musical The Band, which features the hits of the 90s boyband.

In fact, aged 19 he auditioned for the show with the Les Misérables song Bring Him Home, impressing the judging panel.

He told Danni Minogue: “I’ve been singing since I was five. Singing is my passion and it’s something that I’d love to do.”

Bradley’s audition has racked up 1.2million views since it was uploaded on YouTube.

Britain Get Singing airs on Christmas Eve at 8:05pm on ITV1 and ITVX