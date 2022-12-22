Whanganui Tennis Club nets national award

Whanganui Tennis Club members and volunteers with the trophy for Central Districts Club of the Year earlier in the season. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Tennis Club has been named the best tennis club in New Zealand for 2022.

The award was presented at Monday night’s Tennis New Zealand Awards at Papamoa.

Tennis NZ said the Whanganui club was a true example of a club providing for its community.

“It is a vibrant, friendly club that embraces diversity and is focused on providing a range of tennis opportunities for its members and the local community.”

Tennis NZ said the Whanganui club was led by a passionate team of people giving back to tennis as well as a committee focused on growth.

The facilities were at a high standard and well maintained. There were multiple projects completed in the past four years including court resurfacing, LED lighting, a resurfacing of the driveway and fencing.

Whanganui Tennis Club had a 29 per cent membership increase this season and was now one of the largest clubs in the region with 252 members.

“A key ingredient is the effort put into the Love Tennis campaign by over 30 club volunteers, which resulted in 51 new members signing up in 2021,” Tennis NZ said.

Whanganui Tennis Club captain Linda James said the award was a reflection of the spirit and success of the club in all areas.

The club’s ability to cater for a diverse range of members from juniors to seniors and its Love Tennis campaign were highlighted as reasons for the award, James said.

A close relationship with schools and kura kaupapa around the region with subsequent events for students were also cited as good work the club had been doing.

Next year the club had activities like Vintage Wooden Rackets Day, Generations Shield, club play, club championships and the Masters Games to look forward to.

The club was also recognised as Central Districts ‘Club of the Year’ earlier in the season.

“These awards are recognition of a combined effort that makes Whanganui Tennis Club an exceptional club to belong to,” James said.