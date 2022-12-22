What does the rise of AI mean for the future of art?

At present, AI is directed by humans, so “in training AI generally there’s a moral responsibility on the people who are doing the training to think about where they’re directing this capability,” says Ewan McEoin, senior curator of contemporary art, design and architecture at the National Gallery of Victoria. Can AI and the art world happily coexist? As AI rapidly evolves, it’s difficult for protections to keep pace – this opens up conversations about how to protect existing work while also looking at the creative potential of AI. McEoin is riding his bike to the gallery when he pulls over to speak to me, our conversation soundtracked by birdsong and gentle breeze. “We need to remember that AI is a tool – and it’s a tool that’s not specifically developed to make art,” he reflects. “It’s a tool that’s capable of dealing with huge quantities of data.” Quantum Memories by Refik Anadol is a work of art created by harnessing a dataset drawn from over two hundred million images linked to nature from publicly available internet resources and processed using quantum computing with machine learning algorithms. Credit:Refik Anadol Studio He highlights how the world is incredibly data-rich, across business, finance, health, education, and how all the information pulsing through society is becoming increasingly connected. “We’re looking at a future where, across lots of different aspects of society, AI will be increasingly used to process huge quantities of data,” says McEoin. As an institution, he says, the gallery plays a role in recording these changes as they progress and asking questions about what it all means. “How do we help the public understand what some of the implications of these things will be?”

He points to Quantum Memories by Refik Anadol, which was displayed in the NGV as part of the Triennial. Artist Refik Anadol has been working with AI for seven years. Credit:Efsun Erkilic The mesmerising work, displayed on a giant LED screen was created by directing a quantum computer to process around 200 million images of nature and landscapes in a database owned by Google then asking it to look for patterns and commonalities. “What Refik asked it to do was to learn from that and recreate landscapes, imagined landscapes,” says McEoin. The result is a constantly changing series of moving images that are at once familiar and alien. “The work is a never-ending generative exploration of this information.” AI has actually been part of art for a while Anadol’s artwork has been inextricably linked with technology since almost the beginning. “I’ve been programming computers to make art since 14 years”, he tells me. Seven years ago he started working with AI at Google as an artist in residence. “So we are a pioneer studio, because seven years with AI is like 70 years,” he adds with a laugh.

AI being used to increase the potential of art, to broaden what is possible is an idea that Walsh raised. “I think the best way to envisage artificial intelligence is something that augments us. We’ve always picked up and used tools, and here’s a new tool that will allow many of us to make much more beautiful art than we could without the tool.” The work Refik Anadol Studio creates is diverse and displayed all over the world, using technology to probe ideas in unexpected ways – in one work, Melting Memories, Anadol uses EEG data as a way to try and present the concept of memory visually. Insight into the creation process behind Melting Memories. Credit:Refik Anadol Studio. All of the studio’s work requires drawing on huge amounts of data and pools of information, but they make sure to put a fence around it. “In our work, we always try to emphasise where the AI comes from, where data comes from, what kind of tools we use. I’m extremely open about our approach,” he tells me. Anadol is an optimist – the joy he feels in his work is clear in every sentence he utters. When asked how he came to AI in the first place, he tells me he loves to learn. “Some people call it nerd some people call it curious,” he says with a laugh.

He also mentions he is a fan of sci-fi. But isn’t AI – autonomous AI anyway – often portrayed in a negative light in sci-fi I ask. “I highly believe that these technologies can create a problem for humanity for sure,” he replies, highlighting privacy and free will in particular. “What we read, what we watch, what we buy, eat … wherever we go is all defined by machines”. Artists, he reflects, have a role in bringing awareness, and he is interested in subverting the negatives and seeing how they can be made positive. “What else can we do with the same technologies and the systems imposed on us? How can we turn them into creative outputs? How can we use them to enhance our cognitive capacity? How can we use AI as a means of extension of the human mind?” A look at the creation process behind the artwork Melting Memories, which draws on EEG data. Credit:Refik Anadol Studio Anadol’s work opens up many questions and possibilities. Quantum Memories gives viewers an indication of what AI sees when it looks at the natural world. “It will be able to see not only the beauty of nature, but also the damage caused to nature by human beings,” says McEoin. “If AI was asked to do something about this situation, what would it do?“ This is just the beginning McEoin underscores the fact that these are early days for AI and art, and that it will be interesting to see where things go. “This is like a baby learning to paint, these images that we’re seeing at the moment.” Currently, AI-created images and artwork are still human-led. He’s curious though. “What kind of art would AI make if you matched up a quantum computer, and AI and the internet?

“Although at the moment, it’s an aesthetic thing that we’re looking at, I would be very interested to understand the topics, the subject matter, the discourses that AI wants to have with us, because we’re not at that point yet.” So, what happens to artists now? Whether AI poses a direct risk to artists – that they could simply be replaced by machines learning from all that humans have created before them – is a tricky thing to answer. Across the academics, artists and curators I speak to, all of them point to something indefinable that forms a layer of protection, though not all of them are referring to the same thing. There’s the fact that what art actually is can’t be nailed down, even between people. “We also have to remember that just making an image with AI is not necessarily making art,” says McEoin. “There’s a big difference between taking a photograph and taking a photograph that is considered as part of an artistic movement or art form.”

Anadol agrees. “Just prompting an image isn’t art at all,” he tells me. “The question is really what we do with that, and how we use it for the artistic context.” Loading Walsh draws my attention to the fact that photography didn’t destroy painting. “Art is more than just making images that are realistic. It’s about asking questions, and addressing aspects of the human condition, whether that’s about falling in love and losing loved ones and human mortality and all of the troubling questions that art helps us to think about,” he tells me. “Machines aren’t going to speak to us in the same way that artists speak to us because they don’t share our humanity.” We reached out to the Art Gallery of New South Wales to ask about whether works created in part by AI would be eligible for the Archibald Prize but were told no one was available to comment. Leutwyler is positive about AI and advancements in technology. Their concern lies with the issues of trust and consent when work is used without permission or compensation.