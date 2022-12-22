When can households expect the cost of living payments?

Eight million households will get the £900 payment between April 2023 and March 2024. The payments are similar to the £650 Cost of Living payments made in 2022 and will go to households claiming low-income benefits.

Two payments totalling £650 have been made to more than eight million low-income households.

The first instalment of £326 was paid between July 14 and 31.

The second instalment of £324 should have reached those eligible by the end of December.

They are available to households who receive the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Pension Credit

READ MORE: Bank raises interest rate on ‘exclusive’ savings account offering 4.25% – ‘excellent’