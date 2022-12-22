When Does ‘Yellowstone’ Come Back? Here’s Everything We Know

Yellowstone season 5 has been one for the books. The Duttons have experienced tragedy, the most intense sibling rivalry known to man, arrests…the list goes on. Along the way there have been fist fights, political upheavals and scandalous romances. All this drama has us wondering….what’s next for our favorite morally ambiguous Montana family? We’ll get a taste of what’s yet to come during the season five mid-season finale, which is set to air on Paramount on Jan. 1. We can definitely expect more Jamie Dutton drama; at the end of episode seven we see that Jamie and his new paramour Sarah Atwood are cooking up a plan to impeach daddy Dutton. The teaser for episode eight even shows John Dutton’s outcast son further plotting to oust John from his seat as governor of Montana. “The greatest threat to that ranch is our father, so I will remove the threat,” Jamie says in the trailer. Um, I have questions: 1) Is he saying this to the Beth Dutton? 2) If Beth already hates Jamie with the fire of a thousand suns, how the hell is she going to respond to this news? I’m scared for Jamie.

Oh yeah, and Rip and some members of the bunkhouse crew (including Ryan, whose decision to depart Montana led to a rift with his new flame Abby) are headed down Texas to move a herd of cattle. (Beth promised to book some swanky hotel rooms and meet up with Rip along the way.) Presumably they’re headed to the 6666 ranch, which just so happens to be the setting of the Lone Star State spinoff featuring Jimmy (Jefferson White) and Walker (Ryan Bingham). Will the crew’s time in Texas serve as a teaser for Taylor Sheridan’s latest chapter in the Yellowstone saga? It remains to be seen. I just know I can’t wait to ring in the new year with the Duttons.

When Will Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Premiere?

With the news of an extended number of episodes in season 5, fans are clamoring to know when they can see the rest of the story play out. Following the mid-season finale on Jan. 1, when will Yellowstone return? It’s led to a lot of speculation, but the truth is the air date for the second half of the season is still unknown. A representative for the Taylor Sheridan tells WideOpenCountry.com that the air dates for the second half of season 5 have not yet been announced.

As of this time, Paramount Network has not yet announced the air dates for the second half of season 5. We know there’ll be a bit of a wait between episodes. As of November, the series was filming in Texas, which leads us to believe the second half of season five is not yet completed. This could mean that Yellowstone season 5 part 2 won’t air until at least the spring.

Stay tuned to Wide Open Country — we’ll update this article with exact air dates as soon as it’s announced by the network.

How Many Episodes are in Yellowstone Season 5?

Yellowstone season 5 is supersized; it includes 14 episodes — the most of any season of the show. Episode eight of season 5 will air on Jan. 1, 2023 and will feature a song from Luke Grimes.

If you’re looking for something to watch while you wait for more Yellowstone, check out the newest prequel, 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Still craving more Western entertainment? Read our list of the best TV Westerns of 2022.

