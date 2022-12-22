Winter Storm Elliott disrupts travel at South Florida airports

MIAMI – Many airlines around the country are continuing to monitor Winter Storm Elliott, which is expected to impact Midwest, Northeast and East Coast airports in the United States this week.

With over 4 million passengers expected to make their way through Miami International and Fort Lauderdale Airport over the next two weeks, some airlines around the country are already reporting cancellations and delays due to the storm.

According to the American Automobile Association, “air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly.”

The storm is also impacting driving conditions from coast to coast with drivers barely able to see just feet in front of them.

Parts of the country could see the coldest temperatures in 40 years with reports of a 50 degree below zero wind chill in Wyoming.

“This is just the beginning–it’s going to be rough,” a traveler said.

Melanie Fish, an employee with Expedia, advises customers to “use the apps or the website that you booked your travel in” to receive the latest updates.

Airports in South Florida are starting to feel the effects.

MIA told Local 10 News Thursday that they have had four canceled arrivals and four canceled departures due to Winter Storm Elliott.

The cities primarily affected are Chicago, Seattle and Toronto.

Elliott is also expected to bring strong winds and a possible flash freeze to parts of the midwest, east and south.

FLL told Local 10 News that they are expecting around 90 delays of departures and arrivals.

Experts advise customers to arrive 2 hours early for a domestic flight and 3 hours early for international, however, as Christmas nears, many are saying to plan ahead and get there as early as you can.