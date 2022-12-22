Winter winter delays more than a hundred flights at PBIA

Many travelers at Palm Beach International Airport had a frustrating day Thursday as more than 100 flights were delayed due to winter weather across the country.

According to Flightaware, as of Thursday night, five flights coming in and out of PBIA were canceled. Across the country, more than 5,000 flights were canceled, while more than 9,000 flights were delayed. The Federal Aviation Administration provides air traffic control to more than 45,000 flights a day on average.

“It’s been crazy,” said Joe and Annalise Kazar, who flew into West Palm Beach from Boston. “We had a couple delays on the way, but at least we’re here. We’re happy we’re here.”

The Kazars, who were traveling to West Palm Beach to see family over the holidays, were thankful to have beat out the worst of the storm.

Other families, like the Guarins, weren’t as lucky. The family lives in Minneapolis, where at one point, all flights were grounded due to the storm, delaying their flight at least an hour.

“We don’t how long it’s going to be,” Alejandro Guarin said .”We asked the counter and they don’t know how long it’s going to be. Everything seems to be pointing to us staying longer here.”

On the other side of the terminal, Jeffrey Dash and his son, Jeremy, watched the words “DELAYED” pop up on the departure board next to their flight home to New Jersey.

“[We were] hoping to get home before the weather comes in,” said Jeffrey Dash. “Looks like we’re going to be delayed an hour so far.”

Dash said he and his son were visiting relatives in West Palm Beach, but were hoping to make it back home to his wife and daughters in time for Christmas. Despite the delays, the two stayed positive, telling NewsChannel 5 the holidays are less about where you spend them, but with whom.

“We’ll uber back to the house, maybe jump in the pool, we’ll be fine,” said Jeffrey Dash,

The Guarin family agreed. “Might as well get a bit more sun,” joked Alejandro ‘s son, Leo.

The travel headaches come during one of the busiest travel times of the year, according to Triple A. The automotive club group anticipates 336,145 Floridians to hit the skies for the holiday season, a 15% increase compared to 2021, and a 1% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Mark Jenkins, AAA public relations manager for the Florida region, said many of those plans could be impacted by the weather.

“Winter weather really is going to be the wild card this time of year, because you can have a storm on the complete opposite side of the country that creates a cascade of delays and cancellations that affects your trip,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins also added there are things you can do to minimize travel headaches this year.

“Check in early, monitor the status of your flight, and arrive at the airport at least two to three hours before your flight takes off,” said Jenkins.

The Transportation Security Administration also saw travel numbers this year surpass previous years.

A spokesperson for the agency told NewsChannel 5 more than 14,000 passengers were screened at PBIA Wednesday, marking a 30% increase compared to the same day the previous year.

The agency also predicted high volume traffic days Thursday and Friday, and encouraged passengers traveling over the holidays to get to the airport extra early to park, check a bag, and get through security.

To check the status of your flight at PBIA, click here.

To see realtime cancellations and delays across the country, click here.

AAA estimates 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Friday to Jan. 2, with102 million Americans driving.

The total is an increase of 3.6 million people from last year and near pre-pandemic numbers. This is projected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.

Florida Highway Patrol is beefing up patrols.

“We are watching the Weather Channel and will be adding advisory messages for motorists to travel at a safe speed and also maintain good distance (two car rule) when traveling under certain weather conditions,” Lt. Indiana Miranda, of Office of Public Affairs — Troop L said. “If there is any amount of ice on the roads that may seem unsafe to travel we will close down the areas.”

The Federal Department of Transportation also is watching the weather.

“FDOT District 4 has been tracking the weather all week but is not anticipating any icing of the roadways,” Grace Ducanis, communications officer for FDOT District 4 said. “The department will continue to monitor the roadways 24/7 for any hazards as part of our standard operating procedures.”

