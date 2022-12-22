Winter woes set to hit as Florida holiday travel picks up

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is a long way from the winter storm threatening the Midwest this week.

But those planes carrying people to Florida could get delayed. Or if the weather is bad enough canceled altogether.





Tampa International Airport officials are telling travelers to check with their airline before coming to the airport starting later today.

The possible blizzard like conditions expected in Chicago and throughout the Midwest starting Thursday night have already given airlines pause. Many of them waiving fees for flight changes.​

While it’s a wait and see at the airport, traffic is already picking up on Florida interstates.

Mark Jenkins with AAA motor club said 5.8 million Floridians will drive at least 50 miles over the holiday, which is a quarter of the state.

Peak times for road travel hit on Friday and again next Tuesday.

“A lot of companies are looking for a weekday to have off for their employees,” Jenkins said. “And many of them will choose Monday after Christmas so a lot of folks will likely build in kind of an extended weekend vacation and then hit the road to head home on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, gas prices have been in steady decline even since thanksgiving, and AAA said that could encourage more people to hit the road at the last minute.

That’s the flexibility of driving as opposed to what flyers could see this week with the winter storm threatening thousands of flights.