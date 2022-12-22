Woman, 32, suffered from pleurisy due to vitamin B12 deficiency

Her other main symptoms were listed as:

Tingling in hands and feet

Dry cracked corners of the mouth

Tinnitus

Extreme fatigue

Insomnia

Dizziness

Low mood

Poor memory

Headaches.

“After being alerted to the symptoms of B12 deficiency her doctor reluctantly carried out a serum B12 test,” the study continued.

“The results showed that Helena was severely deficient and she was immediately started on loading doses of hydroxocobalamin.

“The response to the B12 injections was profound, the tingling in her hands and feet stopped, sleep patterns restored and energy levels raised enormously.