Yellowstone Writers Are Jamie’s Biggest Haters, and It’s Ruining

Fans are calling to save the show while there’s still time.

With Yellowstone seven episodes into its fifth season, there is one character regarded by many fans as “the demon” of the show – and no, it’s not Beth, even though everyone is still triggered by her.

The “demon” in question is Jamie, and some of his apologists seem to believe that writers are deliberately trying to push the “villain” agenda for him even though he is simply putting the facts out there and speaking his truth, no matter how gloomy it is.

For instance, he was the one who kept telling John and Beth that the ranch cannot sustain itself but received nothing but accusations of trying to ruin Yellowstone. Beth, for her part, keeps bullying him, even though at this point the show could clearly explore new possibilities for the two.

“Jamie and Beth’s relationship had so much potential for not only turmoil but for forgiveness and change. There’s so much space for Beth to realize John should’ve been a better father. That Jamie is just a scared [little] boy and was also terrified of John,” Redditor ShivsButtBot noted.

Fans note that Jamie can say the very same thing John might admit himself, but it looks like only John is allowed to say the obvious things out loud.

Now would be the perfect time to try and end the hate within the Dutton family, especially when it comes to Jamie and Beth, the hatred between whom is already getting exhausting. Even though people just love to hate Jamie (and Beth, let’s be honest), it is actually pretty sad if you think about it.

“This post is already getting downvotes because people just hate Jamie so I’m happy someone does agree! I think I have extra empathy for him because of a lack of love and lots of fear in my own childhood man. John has admitted several times in the last two seasons he never really loved Jamie. It’s just sad. Jamie has the saddest story on the show I think,” another Redditor noted .

Yellowstone season 5 has been weathering a lot of fan criticism, with some people calling on the showrunners to make the fifth chapter the final one for the show, as characters and story do not seem to head anywhere anymore.

Still, there is time for season 5 to prove fans wrong. On January 8, Yellowstone will return on Paramount Network with the second part of the season, set to consist of seven more episodes.