Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay Joined The Show With A Lifetime Of Riding

Clara Brewer is from Miles City, Montana, a town steeped in Old West history and horseback riding culture. There might be fewer cowboys in Lilli Kay’s native Brooklyn, but the actress has plenty of experience riding horses. “I’ve been riding and working with horses since I was about six years old,” Kay said in an appearance on “The Official Yellowstone Podcast.”

For Kay, joining a series where she could rekindle her old hobby was the cherry on top. “Obviously I moved away from anywhere that I would have access to that. And so it had been a second, and that was just the greatest joy. I grew up training and doing all that kind of good stuff so it really was a dream come true to get to do that [horse riding] at this job.” Kay shows off her equestrian skills in Season 5, Episode 5, titled “Watch ’em Ride Away,” when she joins a team of ranch hands on a camping trip.