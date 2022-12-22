Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Just Dropped First Country Song, “No

It looks like the genre has a budding country star – and there’s a big chance you already know him! Well, Yellowstone series actor Luke Grimes has finally released his first-ever country song, “No Horse to Ride.”

If you would recall, Grimes revealed last January about the country music album he was working on and his attempt at a solo music career. Now, it’s finally here! The single was officially released on December 16 (Friday), and it seems like fans can’t stop gushing about the song – which sings about all the things he’d be lacking without his lover.

The 38-year-old actor released “No Horse to Ride” just days ahead of Yellowstone‘s mid-season finale. Grimes starred in the series as Kaycee Dutton for all five seasons alongside Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, and Kelsey Asbille.

He’s No Stranger To The Music Stage

Before Luke Grimes became a full-time working actor, he actually played drums in a Los Angeles alt-country band. The actor also revealed he grew up to the songs of Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Cash in the Appalachian Mountains.

Grimes even noted that music has always been his first love and first creative outlet. “To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true,” he said.

And for some more good news, Grimes will also be playing at the Stagecoach Festival, country music’s biggest party to be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 28 to 30, 2023. We are so excited to hear him live!

But in the meantime, you can listen to Luke Grimes’ “No Horse to Ride” in the video below.