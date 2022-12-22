Yesterday trailer: $5m fan lawsuit after Ana de Armas cut from

“Why she had to go, I don’t know, she wouldn’t say,” goes the famous Beatles refrain.

Now, after two litigious film-goers asked themselves a similar question, Universal Studios is embroiled in an extraordinary legal battle that could cost it millions of dollars in damages. The studio is being sued for cutting an actress from a film even though she appears in the trailer.

Ana de Armas is seen in the trailer for Yesterday, Danny Boyle’s 2019 film about a struggling musician who discovers that no one but him has heard of the Beatles and exploits that fact to become a superstar.

Watch the deleted scene in the trailer

However, much to the disappointment of at least two audience members, the Cuban-Spanish actress’s scenes ended up on the cutting-room floor. Conor Woulfe