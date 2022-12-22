Your FREE guide to aging well available now | Beacon Senior News

Happy New Year from the BEACON! To help you start the year off right, we’ve come out with our 2023 BEACON Guide, your guide to aging well in Western Colorado.

The BEACON Guide— a trusted resource directory for area seniors, their families and those who assist them—includes hundreds of local, state and national resources and hard-to-find phone numbers. The guide also features informative articles to help you with the life transitions that you or a loved one may be going through.

From finding leisure activities to planning your retirement, and from home health care to moving to an assisted living facility, The BEACON Guide helps you navigate the continuum of care in Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties. The guide also includes listings for clubs, genealogy resources, medical providers, pet shelters, support groups, volunteer opportunities and more.

We publish two editions of the guide: one for Mesa County and another for Montrose & Delta counties. Though geared towards seniors, many households keep The BEACON Guide on hand throughout the year.

As our community grows, so does the guide. New resources are added each year. We take great care in making sure that every listing is accurate and up to date by personally calling and verifying them year after year.

Search resources online

Our digital version of The BEACON Guide is more robust than ever. Click below to explore virtual editions of the guide in both counties. Each virtual edition can be turned page by page with a click of the mouse.

Mesa County Edition

Montrose-Delta Edition

You can also search for businesses in our online directory at www.BeaconSeniorNews.com/businesses

Monthly highlights

Every month (starting in February) the BEACON highlights a local club or organization listed in The BEACON Guide so that readers can connect with other seniors in the community. You can also read these specialized features at www.BeaconSeniorNews.com

Get your free copies

If you didn’t find your 2023 BEACON Guide tucked in the pages of this issue or the December issue of the BEACON, or if you’d like to request additional copies, call us at 970-243-8829 and we will mail them to you.

We distribute The BEACON Guide at numerous doctors’ offices, senior centers, hospitals and more throughout Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties. Businesses and organizations are able to call and request them in bulk and we will personally deliver them.