Yule enjoys Christmas win at Madonna di Campiglio


Dan's the man: Switzerland's Daniel Yule celebrates on Thursday
Madonna di Campiglio (Italy) (AFP) – Switzerland’s Daniel Yule clinched victory in the World Cup slalom at Madonna di Campiglio in the Italian Dolomites on Thursday ahead of Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen and Linus Strasser of Germany.

Yule triumphed by just 0.08sec from Kristoffersen and 0.18sec ahead of Strasser.

Norway’s Lucas Braathen, who led after the first run, was fourth overall.

For 29-year-old Yule, it was a fifth World Cup win, all in slalom and two years after his most recent at Kitzbuehel in Austria.

Yule had also been victorious on the same Italian course back in 2020.

Kristoffersen finished on the podium for the fourth time this season.

Last weekend, he was second in back-to-back giant slaloms at Alta Badia in Italy.

