Zelenskyy’s US visit clarifies Ukraine wants war


E. Eduardo Castillo

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russian officials on Thursday derided Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wartime visit to the United States, claiming in several statements that his whirlwind trip to cement support in Washington proved he and his American allies weren’t “striving for peace” in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy received thunderous applause from members of Congress during a hastily organized trip on Wednesday, his first known trip outside Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country on Feb. 24. Hours before the president’s arrival, the U.S. announced a new $1.8 billion military aid package.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that providing Zelenskyy’s troops with more sophisticated weapons would not end the conflict, which has produced grinding though largely stalemated ground battles for territory and Russian air attacks on civilian power and water supplies.



