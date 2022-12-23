10 Best Light Academia Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix

The Light Academia aesthetic is a fan favorite on Tik Tok, Tumblr, and Instagram. Instantly recognizable and comforting, Light Academia celebrates music, art, literature, and overall knowledge, using pastels and natural assets to create the ultimate love letter to shameless optimism and timeless happy endings.





Recent period pieces like Bridgerton, classic movies like Little Women, and fan-favorite shows like Gilmore Girls all summarize this notorious and beloved aesthetic. Luckily for audiences and trend followers, these projects are available to stream on Netflix, making it easier for eager viewers to watch, enjoy, and replicate the aesthetic in their everyday lives.

‘Bridgerton’ (2020 – )

Thanks to its unique take on the usually demure Regency drama, Bridgerton became an instant sensation when it premiered on Netflix in late 2020. The show follows the romantic exploits of each of the Bridgerton siblings, taking a sexier approach to an otherwise tame genre. Bridgerton uses the popular enemies-to-lovers trope, although future seasons will surely explore other common storylines in the romantic genre.

Bridgerton is a classic example of the Light Academia aesthetic, using pastel colors and soft lighting to create a comforting vibe. From the costumes to the cinematography, the show highlights the soft aspects of the period piece and creates one of the most striking shows on television.

‘Pride & Prejudice’ (2005)

Joe Wright‘s Pride & Prejudice is one of the finest examples of a movie adding a modern spin to a classic. The film stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen and centers on the unlikely romance that blossoms between the spirited Elizabeth Bennett and the stoic Mr. Darcy.

Like many other recent adaptations of Jane Austen’s beloved novels, Pride & Prejudice features bright colors to create a pleasant and vivid portrayal of the English countryside. The film takes place almost entirely during the day, with many crucial scenes happening at dawn, surrounded by nature and under natural lighting.

‘Gilmore Girls’ (2000 – 2007)

One of the undeniable television classics of the noughties, Gilmore Girls stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. It tells the story of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a mother-daughter duo navigating life in the charming and quirky Connecticut town of Stars Hollow.

Gilmore Girls is closely associated with the fall and winter seasons, thanks to its trademark use of seasonal elements. The show favored academic themes through Rory’s journey in Chilton and Yale, presenting her and her best friend, Paris, as beacons of knowledge. Visually, it might not be the most Light Academia show out there, but narratively, it is.

‘Persuasion’ (2022)

Netflix’s recent adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved Persuasion was not well-received. The film stars Dakota Johnson as the timeless heroine Anne Elliot and follows her reunion with Frederick Wentworth, her youth love whom she was persuaded to give up.

Unlike other successful modern retellings of Austen’s work, Persuasion fails to seem topical despite its blatant efforts to appear current and relevant. However, the film is quite visually pleasing, featuring soft colors and costumes that evoke the romanticism of Regency England. The story might be a disservice to Austen’s legacy, but the film itself is beautiful to look at, making it worth the audience’s time.

‘Derry Girls’ (2018 – 2022)

Netflix has many high school shows in its extensive library, but few are as funny, charming, or thoughtful as Derry Girls. The story centers on five teenagers living in mid-90s Ireland and attending a fictional all-girls Catholic School.

Set during a time of great social upheaval and political uncertainty, Derry Girls is an insightful and funny look into Irish youth during the final years of the Troubles. The show heavily emphasizes the characters’ school lives and ambitions, blending these more serious subjects with traditional high school tropes and Irish historic events, creating a one-of-a-kind coming-of-age story.

‘Anne With An E’ (2017-2019)

Based on the beloved 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, Anne with an E follows the eponymous character, an orphaned girl who moves to rural Canada in the late 19th century.

Arguably the most recognizable of the Light Academia shows, Anne with an E remains a fan favorite three years after its cancelation. The show is rich, clever, whimsical, and visually stunning, encapsulating all the best and most important qualities of the Light Academia aesthetic. Anne is a heroine for the ages, a curious and smart girl who embodies everything this beloved aesthetic celebrates.

‘To All The Boys’ Film Series (2018 – 2021)

Lara Jean Covey is a romantic heroine for the ages. Played by Lana Condor, Lara is the protagonist of Netflix’s To All the Boys series, a trilogy of high school rom-coms that follow her blossoming romance with popular jock Peter Kavinsky.

Aside from being among Netflix’s best rom-coms, the To All the Boys movies are a perfect example of the Light Academia aesthetic. Lara is driven, intelligent, and a hopeless romantic, living in a bright world full of quirks. The films are colorful and vivid, aiming to visually represent the warmth and shameless positivity of first love.

‘Sex Education’ (2019 – )

Sex Education is one of Netflix’s most acclaimed and recognizable shows. Starring Asa Butterfield, the show follows Otis Millburn, the son of a renowned sex therapist who joins forces with a rebellious girl to begin a secret sexual therapy clinic at their school.

Clever, hilarious, and above all poignant, Sex Education is the kind of high school show that transcends its genre. The series favors a period aesthetic, using ’80s elements to create a distinctive look and feel that will please Light Academia fans. With characters like Maeve, Sex Education represents the academic interests that make this aesthetic so popular.

‘Call Me By Your Name’ (2017)

Luca Guadagnino‘s adaptation of André Aciman‘s 2007 novel is not only one of the best movies set in Italy, but also one of the most empathetic and thought-provoking depictions of queer love. The plot centers on the relationship between seventeen-year-old Elio Perlman, played by Timothée Chalamet, and twenty-four-year-old grad student Oliver.

Call Me by Your Name is a tremendously powerful tale of first love. Featuring soft cinematography that highlights the beauty of the Italian countryside, the film uses visual language to portray the character’s intense and complex emotions. Call Me by Your Name also features many intellectual themes through Elio’s archeologist father and Elio’s interest in literature and music, making it an excellent example of the Light Academia aesthetic.

‘Heartstopper’ (2022 – )

Heartstopper was one of 2022’s most unexpected but pleasant surprises. Based on Alice Osman’s graphic novel of the same name, the series follows the relationship between two students, Nick and Charlie, attending a fictional all-boys school in England.

With a distinctive visual language that features hand-drawn elements to portray the thrill of high school love, Heartstopper is a proud representative of the Light Academia aesthetic. The show is a heartwarming yet thoughtful portrayal of queer sexuality and a perfect example of how Light Academia can be used to enhance a project’s themes.

