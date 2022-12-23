10 Best Pixar Movies With The Worst Endings

If there’s one thing that Pixar can be counted on for, it’s that they always make visually spectacular movies that strike up a lot of emotions. Fans love to see new and old Pixar characters going on adventures, meeting new people, and learning valuable life lessons.





While Pixar always has a way of making audiences shed a tear, even some of their best movies have shaky endings. The conclusion of a story is arguably the hardest part to nail, and sometimes, even the best, like Pixar, miss the mark. That’s not to say that the movies are all bad, but some have questionable endings.

10/10 Mei’s Family Still Contain Their Red Pandas

Turning Red is one of Pixar’s newest movies, having been released on Disney+ this year, and no doubt was a huge success as the studio turns to new creators to tell stories. The film follows Mei as she tries to balance her social life with her family’s burden, where all the women turn into giant red pandas.

It’s a touching movie, serving as an allegory for puberty and the changes that come with growing up. That’s not a subject often touched upon by mainstream movies, so for Pixar to focus on it is huge. Unfortunately, however, the film ends with Mei’s family still suppressing their red pandas, even if they accept her releasing hers.

9/10 Toy Story 2 Is Forgotten In The Franchise

Most people don’t think of Toy Story 2 when they think of the Toy Story franchise. However, the second film has some of the best moments. From the sad rendition of “When She Loved Me” learning of Jessie’s former child to the toys crossing the street under the cones, Toy Story 2 is a classic.

The ending is a little less than classic, though, and can contribute to people forgetting the first sequel film. It ends with an airport fight that’s less than memorable, and Pete gets trapped in a little girl’s backpack. He’s still getting a child, though, albeit one that might not play with him the way he would want.

8/10 A Bug’s Life Doesn’t Know When To Quit

It was always going to be nearly impossible to follow up Toy Story, but that’s precisely what Pixar attempted with A Bug’s Life. The movie is arguably the most forgettable film in Pixar’s vault, and the ending stays true to this.

The battle between ants and grasshoppers rages on, and Flik recruits circus bugs to help fight the grasshoppers, tricking them into thinking they were hired for a show. After finally rallying the whole colony together, Flik delivers a great climatic speech to Hopper, but the movie doesn’t end with that final stand. Hopper kidnaps Flik, furthering the issue that is looking for a resolution.

7/10 It’s Okay To Embrace Sadness, But Not Long For It

The age-old joke about Pixar being able to give anything feelings was cemented when in 2015, they showed everyone they could give feelings feelings with the film Inside Out. The movie follows Riley, a young girl who recently moved to a new city, and the emotions in her head that guide her; Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

The movie is a giant battle between Joy and Sadness, with Joy finally allowing Sadness to be part of the control room and letting Riley have bad memories to lean on. The idea of embracing sadness as part of life is one thing, but it’s another thing for the movie to push the narrative that we should want sadness in our lives.

6/10 Buzz Gave Up Dozens Of Years For Nothing

Time dilation is a fascinating yet tricky subject for movies, although it can be done successfully, as proven in Interstellar. This is the situation for Buzz in Lightyear, as he keeps attempting the hyperspace fuel crystal to find a way home, losing years each time he does. Finally, Alisha Hawthorne, his second in command, passes away from old age, stranding Buzz on T’Kani Prime.

Fighting Zurg, Buzz loses the ability to ever go home, choosing to preserve the life Alisha made for herself and her granddaughter, Izzy. The sentiment of him choosing to preserve Alisha’s happy life and that of her granddaughter is nice, but in the end, he gives up everything for nothing.

5/10 The Ending Of Brave Is As Forgettable As The Rest Of The Film

Brave isn’t necessarily a bad film by any means; it’s an acquired taste, vastly different from other Pixar movies. As a result, the ending is as controversial as the movie itself. The movie ends with Merida fixing her familial tapestry and reversing the curse laid upon her family while also defeating Mor’du and freeing the prince.

The ending is frustrating because the entire conflict is due to Merida destroying her families tapestry. As a result, while it may seem like a lesson was learned, the entire situation was avoidable.

4/10 The Incredibles Sets Up A Plot Fans Never Get

The Incredibles is arguably one of the best superhero movies ever made, and is a wildly entertaining ride from start to finish. The ending of the main storyline is actually very good, but it’s the teaser afterward that has been a thorn in the franchise ever since.

The end of The Incredibles teased the next villain to face off against the Parr family, the Underminer. It sets up an exciting sequel that takes 15 years to come out, and essentially glosses over the Underminer altogether. This makes that tease at the end pointless and excites fans for a whole lot of nothing.

3/10 Incredibles 2 Doesn’t Learn From The Mistakes Of Its Predecessor

The final scene of Incredibles 2 shows the Parr family, now allowed to be superheroes in the public eye again, in the car, dropping off Violet and her love interest Tony at the movies. They see a police chase ensuing, and as a family, they decide to lend their help, leaving Tony alone at the theater.

While this ending is more ambiguous in terms of a villain than the Underminer at the end of The Incredibles, it’s showing that the franchise hasn’t learned anything about teasing at the end of the movies, especially when a third film ever happening is up in the air at the moment.

2/10 Toy Story 4 Is Great But Unnecessary

Toy Story 3 has one of the greatest endings to a movie and a trilogy ever, as Andy moves on to college and says goodbye to Woody, Buzz, and the whole gang, who move on to a new child. Of course, the story couldn’t end there, with Pixar making Toy Story 4.

The issue with the end of Toy Story 4 is that it undoes much of what the entire franchise had been about, with Woody always trying to find his way back to Andy. It’s not that characters can’t change their opinions throughout arcs; it’s just that Woody has a sudden change of heart about a mission he’s always felt so personal about. For so long, he stresses needing to be there for his kid, and now he accepts that they don’t need him.

1/10 Gusteau’s Gets Shut Down Anyway

There’s so much heart in the film Ratatouille, with the beautiful message of “anyone can cook.” The message is inspiring, and the film’s story is heartfelt and genuine. However, the ending, which is also very sweet, is kind of pointless. Ego, the film’s main antagonist, is a food critic who comes and tastes Remy’s ratatouille.

The ratatouille brings him back to his childhood, and he immediately has a change of heart about Remy and the whole kitchen. However, Gusteau’s gets shut down regardless, deeming the whole emotional moment with Ego pointless. They opened a new restaurant, but Gusteau’s could’ve just stayed open, and the movie would be no different.

