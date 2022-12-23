10 Best Winter Horror Movies That Aren’t About Christmas

During the Yuletide season, many fans enjoy the creepy horror flicks that focus on deadly Santa Claus killers. However, there are many horror movies that incorporate the winter season without the added holiday element. There are many creepy films that can use the joyous Christmas season and twist it into something dark.





However, one of the most disturbing additions to horror movies is the cold weather and how it can further hinder the chances of survival. There are many great horror movies with different themes and villains that incorporate the winter season. These chilling films are the perfect winter watches to cozy up to during a cold snow day.

10/10 Vampires Attack During A Blizzard In 30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Days Of Night features one of the scariest cinematic vampires ever. In this film, a small Alaskan town is attacked and brutalized by an ancient group of vampires that learn about the 30 dark days during this specific time of year.

This adaptation of a horror comic book series brings these gruesome vampires to life in a truly terrifying way. Not only do the townsfolk have to find a way to survive these ravenous, bloodthirsty creatures, but they have to deal with trying to survive the harsh elements of the Alaskan climate with scarce resources. However, the winter storms also offer an interesting tool for the survivors to use as cover.

9/10 A Writer Has An Accident In Misery (1990)

Annie Wilkes is one of the most terrifying Stephen King villains in films. While this horror master created killer clowns, disturbing alien lifeforms, and terrifying creatures of the night, Annie’s purely psychotic characteristics make her one of the most chilling villains in psychological thrillers.

Misery begins with Paul Sheldon leaving a remote hotel during the cold winter season and getting into a car accident. Therefore, though Annie is the truly disturbing aspect of the narrative, the winter climate is what leads to Paul’s dangerous situation. Winter continues to be a key element as Annie uses the storm as an excuse when Paul can’t leave her care.

8/10 A Snowy Road Becomes A Ghoulish Nightmare In Wind Chill (2007)

Wind Chill follows two college students who go on a drive heading home during the holiday break. However, things take a dark turn when the driver takes a scenic detour on a backroad and gets into an accident, stranding them in a haunted and deserted area.

Not only are there vengeful ghosts that torment these two characters, but the elements also put them in a dangerous fight for survival. Though this movie isn’t the most remarkable representation of a ghost story, it’s a spooky watch that incorporates the added threat of the cold weather.

7/10 The Elements Become The Enemy In Frozen (2010)

In this thrilling horror flick, three friends get stuck on a ski lift when nobody realizes they’re heading down from the mountain. To make the storyline more intense, they’re trapped on a Friday night with the added terror of the ski lodge being closed for the weekend.

Frozen is entirely focused on how extreme winter elements can be the most lethal of enemies. While the ski lift also ensures their distance from the ground is a clear threat to their lives, the cold is what threatens them with hypothermia, frostbite, and, eventually, death. For viewers looking for a horror focused on the foreboding enemy of winter, Frozen certainly succeeds in making them want to pass on that fun ski trip getaway.

6/10 A Devil Uses The Weather To His Advantage In Storm Of The Century

Stephen King is one of the best horror writers of all time, and he incorporates many of his real-life experiences into his stories. King lived in Maine for many years and incorporated the setting as well as the climate in a lot of his novels. King’s Storm of the Century uses the harsh winter landscape as a devil’s trap for his victims.

When a town is forced to collect in a single area to wait out a severe blizzard, a creature disguised as a man shows up and terrorizes them with his magical powers and his mysterious demands. This is the ideal movie for horror fans to cozy up to on snow days.

5/10 An Alien Is Discovered In The Ice In The Thing (1982)

The Thing takes place in Antarctica, where a group of scientists discovers an extraterrestrial creature frozen in the ice. When the creature comes back to life and begins terrorizing the locals, the professionals take responsibility and work to stop the alien’s destruction.

This film has become an iconic science fiction classic and portrays many of the chilling themes fans enjoy in alien plotlines. While the climate isn’t the focal point of the film, it is the reason why this alien is trapped within this location and works to further hinder the character’s fight for survival.

4/10 A Mysterious Monster Frightens A Whole Town In The Wolf Of Snow Hollow (2020)

The plot of this mystery thriller captures the Americanized version of the werewolf myth. In The Wolf of Snow Hollow, the story follows a struggling police officer as he begins investigating brutal slayings after each full moon. While others are quick to jump to the supernatural conclusion, he is reluctant to accept the existence of a werewolf murderer.

The elements are not the focal point of this film, but the snowy mountain range this town is surrounded by incorporates a chilling setting. The weather suites the creepy mystery this plot focuses on, emphasizing the chilling nature of this psychological thriller.

3/10 Children Turn Into Deadly Monsters In The Children (2008)

The Children begin with two families gathering at a reclusive English estate to celebrate the upcoming New Year. However, things don’t go as planned when the children get a strange illness that turns them into dangerous killers.

Though this film received mixed reviews from critics and viewers, it’s certainly a film that succeeds in using the winter season to create a chilling atmosphere to an already creepy plotline. There are many creepy villains who leave viewers on the edge of their seats, but there’s something especially disturbing about murderous children.

2/10 Nazi Zombies Emerge From The Forest In Dead Snow (2009)

Dead Snow is a Norwegian zombie flick that focuses on a group of college students who accidentally disturb the gold of undead Nazi soldiers. This cozy winter vacation turns into a bloody fight for survival as these zombies emerge from the snowy forest for long-awaited bloodshed.

While Dead Snow doesn’t portray the scariest zombies in movies, the film is entertaining for fans of the undead genre. There are few zombie movies that incorporate the cold winter climate, but this movie succeeds in creating a snowy mountain range that adds to the overall creepy quality of the horror.

1/10 Genetically Modified Spiders Attack A Ski Lodge In Ice Spiders (2007)

In Snow Spiders, genetically modified spiders escape a military laboratory and wreak havoc on the people staying at a remote ski lodge. Though the cold elements were expected to keep these creatures in check, they seemed unbothered by the winter season.

This creature feature doesn’t hold up to popular spider films like Eight-Legged Freaks, but it has the added element of the cold climate that makes this sci-fi a little more disturbing. It might not be an ideal watch for those scared of eight-legged creatures, but it’s a fun watch for those looking for a comfy winter watch.

