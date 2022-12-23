1,260 gallons of oil spill into Port Sulphur drainage canal

An estimated 1,260 gallons of crude oil was found spilled in a drainage canal at Port Sulphur on Friday.

The oil fouled almost two miles of the canal, the Coast Guard said. The source was not immediately known.

The Coast Guard said it hired Environmental Safety and Health Consulting Services to remove the oil, and that this companyh and OMI Environmental & Safety Products recovered more than than 840 gallons of oily water.

“To deter wildlife from further accessing oiled areas, air cannons are being incorporated in the response,” the Coast Guard said. “These will produce large blasts of air every 10 to 15 minutes that may be audible in nearby residential neighborhoods. Air cannons will be utilized until the pollution threat to wildlife has been mitigated.”