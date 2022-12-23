5 Most Underrated DCEU Movies

While the DCEU may be reaching its end, fans are returning to the films and finding some underrated hits like Birds of Prey that deserve more love.

Fans are witnessing the end of an era following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s takeover of DC Studios. The creative duo made a few sweeping changes that crushed a few dreams as both Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson revealed they wouldn’t return as Superman and Black Adam, respectively. The potential end of the DCEU has fans returning to the ill-fated movie franchise.





RELATED: 10 Best Performances In The DCEU (So Far)

The DCEU featured inspired attempts at building a cohesive movie universe, though ultimately failed at bringing it together. However, there are still a few underrated films in the DCEU that don’t get as much credit from fans. Movies like Birds of Prey and Shazam!wowed some fans but were somewhat overshadowed by other releases.

5/5 Suicide Squad

The villains of the DC universe got the spotlight in 2016’s Suicide Squad from director David Ayer. Amanda Waller formed her Task Force X using incarcerated villains. One of the most important DC villain teams then became known as the Suicide Squad due to the expendability of the members.

Fans didn’t give Jared Leto’s portrayal of The Joker much of a chance, and reviewers criticized Suicide Squad for too much studio involvement. However, it still introduced returning DCEU characters like Harley Quinn and Rick Flagg. Suicide Squad featured a few performances from Will Smith as Deadshot and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang that fans should reevaluate.

4/5 Shazam!

The DCEU initially became known as a dark take on the heroes of the DC universe thanks to movies like Man of Steel. However, 2019’s Shazam! from director David F. Sandberg was a nice breath of fresh air that still featured a few dark moments for fans.

Billy Batson’s transformation into the titular Shazam and his first encounter with the evil Dr. Sivana captured the attention of fans. However, the film remains an outlier that didn’t immediately mesh with the darker DCEU. Shazam is one of DC’s most powerful magic users and the highly-anticipated sequel could make the character one of the few survivors of the DCEU’s end.

3/5 Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition

2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice continued Zack Snyder’s dark adaptation of the Justice League characters. However, it was another film that suffered from too much studio involvement, resulting in the removal of key scenes to shorten the runtime.

RELATED: 10 DC Characters From The Comics Who Probably Won’t Be In The DCEU

That left some fans disappointed by the film and unwilling to watch an even longer cut when Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition) released. However, the BvS: Ultimate Edition filled out the story and captured Snyder’s vision better than the theatrical cut. Fans gave Zack Snyder’s Justice League another chance, so the Ultimate Edition should also get the same shot.

2/5 Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins directed 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, which was the sequel to 2017’s hit DCEU entry Wonder Woman. While some fans consider it to be one of the biggest disappointments in the DCEU, there are still great moments in the sequel that stood out.

Wonder Woman 1984 followed Diana Prince in the ‘80s. She dealt with the combined threats of a mystically-powered Maxwell Lord and Barbara Minerva in her powerful form as the Cheetah. The sequel succeeded in exploring young Diana’s training on Themyscira and even gave fans the chance to see her golden armor from Kingdom Come, making it an underrated hit with a few issues.

1/5 Birds of Prey

After Harley Quinn’s debut in 2016’s Suicide Squad, fans fell in love with Margot Robbie’s live-action portrayal of the character. She starred alongside a new team of female heroes in 2020’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Fans criticized Birds of Prey for its inaccurate adaptations of the comic characters which became a humiliating defeat for Harley Quinn. New characters like Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Black Canary impressed fans enough to hope for a sequel focusing on the new crime-fighting team. Birds of Prey also stands out for the unrestrained performance of Ewan McGregor as Black Mask.

NEXT: 10 Actors You Forgot Were In DCEU Movies