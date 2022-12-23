Categories
Celebrities

9 Times A Film or Show Had The Perfect Cast, And 8 Times They


2.

HORRIBLE: Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

4.

HORRIBLE: The Last Airbender

6.

HORRIBLE: A Series of Unfortunate Events (film)

7.

PERFECT: A Series of Unfortunate Events (series)

8.

HORRIBLE: The Super Mario Bros. Movie


11.

PERFECT: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory ˆ(1971)

12.

HORRIBLE: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

13.

PERFECT: The Dark Knight


15.

PERFECT: Lord of the Rings

16.

HORRIBLE: Dear Evan Hansen

17.

And finally, PERFECT: Yellowjackets

What do you think are the best and worst examples of casting in TV and movies? Let us know in the comments!



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.