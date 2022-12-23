90 Day Fiancé: All Clues Jamal & Veronica’s ‘Relationship’ Is

Several 90 Day Fiancé fans have started to believe Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez are in a relationship that’s been faked for ratings. Veronica, a 37-year-old from North Carolina, became famous thanks to being a side character in her ex-fiancé Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona’s storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3. After a successful stint in Pillow Talk where she won hearts with her commentary with Tim, Veronica was roped in as a cast member in 90 Day: The Single Life season 3.

Back in 2021, 90 Day Fiancé besties Veronica and Tim were called as guests on 90 Day Bares All, where both introduced their respective new partners. Tim was with a woman named Linda who was 17 years younger than him. Veronica was dating a man named Grant Glaser she often posted about on her Instagram as well. It’s not been revealed how and when she and her ex-boyfriend broke up, but Veronica was going to find herself a husband on 90 Day: The Single Life. Veronica’s search was unsuccessful, as she only met a man named Justin Foster who kept her in the dark about his moving plans until they became intimate. However, Veronica had a surprise planned for fans when she introduced Kim Menzies’ son Jamal as her love interest.

90 Day Fiancé Star Jamal’s Personality Does A Sudden 180

When Jamal was introduced as Kim’s son to fans, he had a sensible and respectable side to him, which made it look like he would treat a woman right. Jamal could see Usman’s intention to use his mother for a Green Card, and even commented on how Kim had dated the wrong men in her past when he went with her to Nigeria. Fans never expected Jamal to turn into the same kind of man that he warned his mom against when he was introduced by Veronica. He was outright cocky and rude, with a playboy personality when talking to Shaun Robinson or his co-stars such as Natalie Mordovtseva. It’s possible that 90 Day Fiancé cast member Jamal was putting on a show for the cameras and came across as an arrogant man. Even if it’s for the wrong reasons, fans are talking more about him now than ever before.

90 Day Fiancé Star Jamal Reveals He’s Actually Friends With Tim

Tim couldn’t stop rolling his eyes when he saw Jamal on set being casual and cool, while Veronica looked like a love struck fangirl around the man. Tim said Jamal had a “lot of red flags.” He slammed Veronica for dating someone younger, and declared it was a “waste of time.” Tim gave Jamal hell for not choosing to date Veronica and chided him for “having sex with other women.” However, after the episode, Jamal took to Instagram to share a picture of him seated next to Tim at the Tell-All after party, where they looked close and as if nothing had gone down between them on the set.

Veronica Went Against Her Own Ideology When Choosing Jamal

While she was with Justin on 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica felt betrayed by him when he told her he was thinking of moving to Florida with his ex and mother of his two kids. Justin asked Veronica if she would relocate for him, and she had a heated argument about how he prioritized his ex when he never liked Tim to be around her. Veronica didn’t even want to leave her job and move to Florida for the man. “I’m not looking for a boyfriend, I’m not looking for a **** buddy. I’m looking for a husband,” Veronica shouted at the cameras after her split with Justin. However, now, Veronica seems okay to pursue a relationship with 90 Day Fiancé star Jamal, who stays in San Diego and doesn’t even want to think about marriage.

