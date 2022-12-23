90 Day Fiancé: HEA’s Kim & Usman’s Relationship Status After

At the end of 90 Day Fiancé HEA season 7, Kim and Usman’s relationship appeared to be over. The duo’s relationship could really be done this time.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Kim Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar ended the season on shaky ground, and fans are curious to learn if the duo is still together. Kim first started as a “super fan,” but after sliding into 90 Day Fiancé cast member Usman’s DMs and talking for months, their friendship formed into a romantic relationship. Unfortunately, their relationship wasn’t without its problems. Kim had a forceful personality, which impeded their communication efforts, and Usman often told Kim whatever she wanted her to hear to make her happy.

Alas, the duo’s age gap was unacceptable and a concern for Usman’s mother. Nonetheless, upon their second appearance in the franchise, the couple received Usman’s mother’s blessing and celebrated their engagement. Part of the arrangement included a second wife, which 90 Day Fiancé’s Kim welcomed. However, after learning that taking on a second wife is illegal in the U.S., the couple decided to adopt Usman’s nephew. Kim and her son Jamal Menzies flew to Nigeria to meet with Usman’s family, but the trip didn’t end as planned.

90 Day Fiancé: HEA’s Kim Menzies Returned Her Engagement Ring

Amid an argument, Kim returned her ring to Usman. According to the 90 Day Fiancé star, she was trying to get ready and felt that Usman began nitpicking about the cleanliness of the room and her appearance. Unfortunately, their argument escalated, which resulted in Kim declaring that she was “done” and left her engagement ring on the table in front of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Usman. Usman was equally upset, and told the cameras that he also made sacrifices for their “toxic” relationship and left Kim crying in the hotel, which also left fans with no resolution.

Signs 90 Day Fiancé’s Kim and Usman Are Still Together

While the season ended with the hint that the duo officially ended their relationship, the couple hasn’t leaked any information on their relationship. Usman recently spoke out about Kim being a “victim” due to TLC’s editing, but neither has addressed their relationship. As seen on Kim’s Instagram, both stars are still following each other and share loving pictures and videos of the other on their social media, which are also positive signs that the duo is still together.

In the end, 90 Day Fiancé’s Kim and Usman are infamous for their negative comments toward their relationship, and are “done” with their relationship often. It’s possible this is another argument that they’ll resolve. Not to mention, the teasers hinted that Kim often “sticks up” for Usman, which also suggests she might’ve been caught in the crossfire at the upcoming Tell-All. Overall, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell-All is a four-part series, and fans are eager to learn if the couple repaired their relationship.

Source: Kimberly Menzies/Instagram