A People on the Run: Tax Refugees, Political Refugees – and

The situation is serious. Not just because of security policy reasons, but also because the north is today’s and the future’s pantry and energy producer.

The north is the answer

We are the answer to Europe’s and the world’s basic needs. But if we are to supply the world with food, energy, and security policy resistance, we must become more, not fewer.

The sitting government has shown a great will to use tax as a political instrument. The tax committee, who presented its suggestions for extensive tax reform, is also showing the same will. They are especially interested in income tax.

The debate about this tax has drowned in the noise from the wealth and business tax.

In the north, the income level is lower than in the central parts of the country. Studying or traveling is more expensive. The health organizations in the north are begging for personnel and therefore have the longest health queues in Europe.

If a political majority still believes people must live in the north, and if the same majority can read statistics showing the population numbers in 2030 or 2050, then there are means to reverse the trend.

For most people, everyday life is not about wealth taxes, dividend taxes, or business taxes. It is about income tax.

Cut the tax

By cutting large parts of the personal income tax in the north, as an extension and strengthening of the tax cuts that are already approved for Finnmark and parts of Troms, the stream from the north to the south could come to a halt.

This is how we can realize the many planned industrial projects in the north without ending up as a satellite for commuters. And this is how we can contribute to reaching the aims of Norwegian security policy.