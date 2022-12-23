A Sports Reporter Is Going Viral Because His News Station Made

In case you didn’t know or you live California, then you know it’s VERY cold in the U.S. right now.
We’re talking 40 degree temperature drops in a single hour!
And one sports reporter is experiencing it first hand.
Sports reporter, Mark Woodley, was asked to cover the winter weather because all of the sporting events were canceled.
“I normally do sports but everything is canceled for the next few days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in five hours earlier than normal to stand outside in the wind and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?”
From “I didn’t realize there was another 3:30 in the morning until today”…
… to “tune in for the next few hours to watch me get progressively crankier and crankier”…
… it’s *sarcastically* “absolutely fantastic.”
My personal favorite is: “I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t.”
Sorry for you pain, but thank you for the entertainment.
Now excuse me while I prepare for this 40 degree drop here in New York.
