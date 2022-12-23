Categories
A Sports Reporter Is Going Viral Because His News Station Made


In case you didn’t know or you live California, then you know it’s VERY cold in the U.S. right now.

Over 68 million Americans with temps below 0 right now…

More than half the country with temps below freezing!

This bomb cyclone is brutal 🥶

#FoxWeather


Fox

We’re talking 40 degree temperature drops in a single hour!

*INSANE* temperature drops with this #SiberianFront:

Amarillo: 30º drop in 1 hour
Denver: 37º drop in 1 hour
Cheyenne: 43º to 11º in 9 minutes
Casper: 27º to 3º in 15 minutes
Dubois: 16º to minus-8º in 20 minutes
Buffalo: 21º to 9º in 5 minutes


Twitter: @MatthewCappucci

And one sports reporter is experiencing it first hand.

Sports reporter, Mark Woodley, was asked to cover the winter weather because all of the sporting events were canceled.

“I normally do sports but everything is canceled for the next few days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in five hours earlier than normal to stand outside in the wind and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?”

From “I didn’t realize there was another 3:30 in the morning until today”…

… to “tune in for the next few hours to watch me get progressively crankier and crankier”…

… it’s *sarcastically* “absolutely fantastic.”

My personal favorite is: “I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t.”

Sorry for you pain, but thank you for the entertainment.

Now excuse me while I prepare for this 40 degree drop here in New York.





