ACGAS fans break down as Tristan makes heartbreaking exit

During the festive instalment, the locals were determined to celebrate Christmas despite the ongoing war. Siegfried (played by Samuel West) found out Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) had been called out to fight in the war effort after volunteering and, despite his best efforts to intervene, Tristan made it clear he would be leaving. All Creatures Great and Small viewers struggled to hold back the tears during the final scene when the brothers shared an emotional goodbye.

The episode saw the usually stern Siegfried telling Tristan he loves him and wants to ensure he is safe.

During their Christmas dinner, Tristan decided to make a speech to let his brother know how much he also means to him.

“Firstly, thank you Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) for making to make so much with so little,” he began.

“I’m not well-practised at being series, maybe I should try for a change.

