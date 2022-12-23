ACGAS fans break down as Tristan makes heartbreaking exit

During the festive instalment, the locals were determined to celebrate Christmas despite the ongoing war. Siegfried (played by Samuel West) found out Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) had been called out to fight in the war effort after volunteering and, despite his best efforts to intervene, Tristan made it clear he would be leaving. All Creatures Great and Small viewers struggled to hold back the tears during the final scene when the brothers shared an emotional goodbye.
The episode saw the usually stern Siegfried telling Tristan he loves him and wants to ensure he is safe.
During their Christmas dinner, Tristan decided to make a speech to let his brother know how much he also means to him.
“Firstly, thank you Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) for making to make so much with so little,” he began.
“I’m not well-practised at being series, maybe I should try for a change.
Siegfried later dropped Tristan off at the train station and the two shared a heartfelt goodbye.
“Right well, just don’t do anything stupid, promise me?” Siegfried demanded of his younger brother.
“I promise I won’t disgrace the family name,” Tristan joked.
“No, Tristan, just bl**** well listen to me for once,” the vet replied. “Don’t do anything stupid, do you hear? Promise me.”
“Break the habit of a lifetime?” Tristan smiled. Before getting on the train, he held out his hand and commented: “I suppose this is it.”
However, Siegfried pulled him into a hug, causing Tristan to ask: “Are we huggers now?”
“Yes we bl**** well are,” a tearful Siegfried responded. “I’m so damn proud of you.”
As he boarded the train, Tristan jokingly apologised for the large tab he left at the pub.
The brothers continued to smile and wave as the train left, and both were holding back tears as the Christmas Special ended.
Fans were left heartbroken by the poignant scenes and shared their responses on social media.
Twitter user @GeorgiaBowring wrote: “#AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall I’m not crying it’s just the cold weather making my eyes water!”
@Becky_Saunders penned: “#AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall is putting my emotions through the ringer!! I’ve literally cried with either happiness or sadness through this whole episode #ACGAS.”
@SammieOtter shared “#AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall I cried! Fabulous Christmas episode.”
“#AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall is one of the best shows on TV! The casting and writing really are second to none,” @redbeanmilktea added.
@DebbieBlackma14 wrote: “I think I have something in my eyes #ACGAS #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall.”
“#AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall has me sobbing,” @linzi_spn admitted.
@MsMeesyTheMinx commented: “Well I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m sobbing like a baby here. #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall.” (sic)
All Creatures Great and Small is available to watch on My5.
