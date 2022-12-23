Ambulance workers CALL OFF strike as nurses announce two new





A planned post-Christmas strike by ambulance workers in the GMB union has been suspended after “amazing” public support for industrial action this week, it has been announced as nurses announce two extra days of strike action. Members of the union were due to walk out on December 28 in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay and staffing. The GMB said there was “incredible” support during industrial action by the union and members of Unite and Unison on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “The NHS is on its knees and the public are suffering every day because the Government has failed to properly resource and plan for our health service. “Nowhere is this clearer than in the appalling delays experienced in getting an ambulance and then getting into A&E. “Solving such problems starts with getting enough people to work in the NHS. “Unless the Government starts to talk pay now, the problems will get worse with every passing day.”

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary added: “We are overwhelmed by Wednesday’s amazing public support for our paramedics and ambulance staff. “People across the country have been wonderful in backing us and we care so much about them too. “That’s why we are suspending the proposed GMB industrial action on December 28. “We know the public will appreciate being able to enjoy Christmas without any additional anxiety. They support us and we support them.” READ MORE: Nigella Lawson shares ‘most important’ dish for a frugal Christmas

The NHS, already suffering from earlier nursing and ambulance strikes, will be hit again on January 18 and 19 by a new walkout by members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN). Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I am really sad and I am disappointed about the disruption that is being caused to so, so many people’s lives, particularly at Christmas time.” But speaking to broadcasters during a visit to a homeless shelter in London, he insisted he has “acted fairly and reasonably” in accepting public sector pay recommendations. He said: “What I’m trying to do is make the right long-term decisions for the country, for everybody’s benefit. I want to make sure we reduce inflation, part of that is being responsible when it comes to setting public sector pay. In the long term it’s the right thing for the whole country that we beat inflation.”