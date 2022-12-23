AMD RDNA 4 – release date, price, specs, and benchmark rumours

New AMD RDNA 4 powered graphics cards will be upon us sooner than you think, as team red is already hard at work on their next architecture. To help separate the red herrings from the credible rumours, here’s everything we know so far about the next generation of Radeon GPUs.

The coveted title of best graphics card could be in AMD’s reach when the company releases its RDNA 4 GPUs. However, it’ll need to offer a substantial performance boost versus its current generation RDNA 3 pixel pushers.

These upcoming Radeon cards will face stiff competition from Nvidia RTX 5000 and Intel Battlemage GPUs, which at the very least means PC builders will have plenty of options for their next graphics card.

AMD RDNA 4 is still very early in its development, so any details on these pixel pushers is subject to change. With that in mind, digest every morsel down below with a pinch of salt.

AMD RDNA 4 release date rumours

The AMD RDNA 4 release date is expected to be at some point during 2024, two years after the launch of the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX.

During its Financial Analyst Day presentation, AMD teased the arrival of its RDNA 4 graphics cards powered by Navi 4x GPU dies. In the webcast, a slide could be seen showing the timeline of each iteration of RDNA, ending in the fourth generation in 2024.

If the release pattern of the Radeon RX 7000 series is anything to go by, we should expect the most powerful pixel pushers to emerge first with cheaper SKUs popping up some time later.

AMD RDNA 4 price speculation

It’ll be a long time before we even get a whiff of what the AMD RDNA 4 price will be, as team red are yet to announce the cost of expected GPUs like the Radeon RX 7800 XT and more.

That said, we can get a ballpark estimate based on previous releases and current trends. For instance, both the Radeon 7900 XTX and 6900 XT have the same MSRP of $999 USD, but we’re unlikely to see this repeat with a potential 8000 series flagship (at least for now).

With TMSC increasing the prices of its wafers by as much as 25%, it’s not unreasonable to assume we could see RDNA 4 break the four figure barrier when it comes to price.

AMD RDNA 4 specs rumours

Any information we hear about AMD RDNA 4 specs is largely subject until we get much closer to its unveiling, but some preliminary details have already emerged.

Sources close to RedGamingTech claim that RDNA 4 graphics cards could pack up to 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM. While the amount isn’t larger than the 7900 XTX, it should be much faster than the GDDR6 found on that GPU.

These pixel pushers should also use PCIe 5.0 and new and improved version of infinity cache. RGT says they’ve been told “3.5GHz seems easily achievable” but we’ve heard this before with RDNA 3.

AMD RDNA 4 benchmark speculation

Don’t expect any AMD RDNA 4 benchmark charts to come out of the woodwork anytime soon. For now, we do at least have a few crumbs of information regarding performance.

Speaking with their sources, RedGamingTech says that AMD RDNA 4 will offer “major ray tracing gains”, and that Navi 4x GPU dies will offer “over double the performance of their predecessor.” How this translates into frame rates on each graphics card model remains to be seen.