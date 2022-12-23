Animal welfare advocate leads effort to keep pets warm during

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A veterinary technician and animal welfare advocate started a call to action to keep pets safe during the artic blast.

Karrie Murphy has three dogs of her own and fosters dogs whenever she gets a chance.

She worked as a veterinary technician before her leukemia diagnosis in 2019.

“I thought I would get through this and get to work in an animal shelter helping animals, but it’s been hard,” Murphy said.

Tuesday evening, she posted on social media that she could provide supplies to keep outdoor pets warm.

She said some asked for assistance while others, including Erin Neale, said they could help her effort.

“Seeing my community come together reminds me I can still serve that purpose,” Murphy said.

Neale volunteered her time driving donated items to a house in South Carolina.

Thanks to Murphy, volunteers and donations that came in over 24 hours, four families received bedding, food and seven outdoor pet houses.

“The most important thing with cold weather and pets is [using] straw, not blankets. Blankets get damp, they retain moisture and then they freeze. Even though we think we are keeping them warm and fuzzy, we are not,” Murphy said.

While dropping off supplies, Murphy found out a family had three puppies needing a home.

“There was no plan for them, and with the temperatures getting cold, they are not going to survive out in this weather,” Murphy said.

Murphy connected with House of Paws Dogs Rescue, which will take care of the dogs until they are ready for adoption.

“Only for a second, you think you’ve made a big difference,” Murphy said. “It makes me wake up tomorrow and do it again.”

In addition, Murphy said every family they approached will allow their animals to be spayed and neutered.

Gaston County Low-cost Spay & Neuter Clinic provided outdoor cat houses and AJ’s of Gastonia donated straw for the animals.

According to the Humane Society, it’s best to keep pets indoors when temperatures drop. Frosbite and hypothermia are risks for pets if left outside during frigid temperatures.

If dogs or cats remain outside, the Humane Society recommends having a dry, draft-free shelter that is large for them. The floor should be raised a few inches from the ground and covered with cedar shavings or straw.

The nonprofit advises keeping more water and food accessible during winter weather because keeping warm depletes energy. In addition, the group recommends using a plastic bowls for waters and food during winter weather.