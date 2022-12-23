Apex Legends, Bayonetta 3, And 8 Other Essential LGBTQIA+ Games

2022 was a big year for The Sims 4, one that brought many changes to the game and series to help make it the most inclusive it’s ever been. While EA and Maxis have strived to make sure that everyone can create themselves in The Sims 4, it’s never been easier than it is now.

Gender had always been binary in The Sims until this year’s updates added a slew of customization options, including a non-binary gender option, gendered clothing preferences, and even pronoun preferences.

Trans women and trans men both have better representation, too. Players can choose whether characters sit or stand to use the bathroom, whether characters can become pregnant, and the pitch of character voices.

Sims were also all basically bisexual in previous games, thought it wasn’t explicitly listed or defined. Essentially, all characters defaulted to being attracted to male and female characters, with players unable to clearly define their Sims’ sexualities.

But now, everyone has a voice. Thanks to this year’s updates, players are able to select the sexual orientation of their Sims, right down to preferences–or simply exclusivity. Put differently, EA and Maxis gave players the ability to make straight Sims, which also wasn’t possible before.

The Sims 4 is free to play with paid expansions on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.