Argentina’s World Cup win hit by controversy as offside evidence

France fans also felt that Mbappe was fouled by Cristian Romero in the buildup to Argentina’s second, before a lightning counter-attack caught the French team out as Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister laid the ball on a plate for Di Maria to double his side’s lead in the first half.

French outlet L’Equipe published an article the morning after the game stating that Argentina’s third should not have been awarded, quoting the laws of the game as evidence.

According to Law Three, paragraph nine in the International Football Association Board’s Laws of the Game, it states: “If, after a goal is scored, the referee realises, before play restarts, that an extra person — a player, substituted player, sent-off player or team official of the team that scored the goal — was on the field of play when the goal was scored, the referee must disallow the goal”.