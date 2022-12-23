Argentine Football Association collaborates with Upland to make

Argentina’s professional football league is expected to enter Upland’s metaverse through an official licensing agreement between Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Silicon Valley-oriented firm, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the deal will ensure AFA taking the Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) into Upland’s metaverse platform. It is believed that the initiative will back fan engagement between Argentine football fans, teams and players. Reportedly, gamified opportunities are expected to include Argentine football digital collectibles, with the inclusion of teams, clubs, players, tickets, historical moments, among others.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the partnership marks Upland’s first exclusive ownership of highlight videos of moments from LPF matches. Reportedly, the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will provide the Argentine top-flight league a new form of income as users buy, sell and trade licensed digital assets. Furthermore, Upland will permit users to begin virtual businesses to resell LPF digital collectibles through shops at virtual locations.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that AFA’s has arrived with regard to Upland’s partnerships with Portuguese topflight outfit FC Porto as well as FIFA itself. It is believed that the agreement resulted in Upland offering licensed digital collectibles for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which made the inclusion of highlights from the recently completed tournament.

