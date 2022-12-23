Argentine Football Association Forays into Metaverse with Upland

Following Argentina’s tremendous victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, the governing body of Argentina soccer, the Argentine Football Association (AFA), forays into the metaverse in collaboration with the metaverse platform Upland.

In accordance with the collaboration, the Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF), Argentina’s professional football league, will be integrated by the AFA into Upland’s metaverse platform.

The deal between AFA and Upland will also feature a range of digital collectibles or NFTs related to Argentine football, such as teams, clubs, players, tickets, game highlights, historical moments, etc.

Additionally, the deal is a first for Upland because it grants exclusive ownership of highlight videos from LPF matches. Users of Upland will also be able to launch virtual companies to run shops on virtual properties where they can resell LPF NFTs.

Upland announced at the beginning of FIFA World Cup Qatar that it’d open a new city for the tournament winner. As Argentina emerged as the winner, Upland stated it will announce more details for the city launch soon.

AFA President Claudio Fabian Tapia stated, “The Argentine Professional League has long-awaited opportunities to take advantage of emerging technologies to enhance our League’s fan experience. This agreement allows us to partner with the best creators of technology and new digital products and thus generate a new source of income for all participating clubs.”