Argos shoppers rush to grab free Xbox! Incredible deal is selling





Fancy a new Xbox Series S under the Christmas tree for free? That’s exactly what Argos is offering customers ahead of Christmas with the UK retailer launching an epic offer that includes this award-winning console when buying an LG television. The deal, which is available until Christmas Eve, features the 48-inch OLED LG Smart 4K HDR TV. Anyone popping this £799 screen into their shopping basket can then also add the Xbox Series S, worth £209.99, and not pay a penny extra. Yes, the total price for both the television and console is £799 rather than the usual £1,008!

This 2022 LG telly includes a speedy Gen5 AI processor processor, full 4K compatibility and an OLED display which improves colour accuracy, brightness and the contrast of content. There is also Dolby Atmos support for improved audio and the TV is fully internet connected which means there’s quick access to apps such as Disney+, Prime Video and Netflix. This screen is also powered by Freeview so there are plenty of things to watch without needing to pay for a monthly subscription. In fact, Freeview recently announced that it had recently boosted its available programming from 40,000 hours to 60,000 hours. If a 48-inch screen sounds a bit small, don’t worry as this epic console offer is also available on the £899 55-inch LG TV which also includes that OLED display, booming sound and smart features. As a quick reminder, the Xbox Series S is a miniature version of the more expensive Xbox Series X. That means there’s no CD drive with all games downloaded and stored on its internal hard drive.

This console also features full compatibility with Xbox Games Pass which offers over 100 top titles for a monthly subscription fee. Want to know more? Check out our full Xbox Series S review. As we mentioned earlier, this free console deal is available until tomorrow, December 24. Argos says that it is selling fast so if you are in need of a new 48-inch TV and fancy a gaming console for free you’ll need to act now. Full details about the deal can be found here.

Along with Argos offering a nice deal on TVs, Chinese firm Hisense has also revealed an offer that gives customers the chance buy and try one of its tellies for 100 days. If they don’t like what they see, Hisense will pick it up and offer a full refund. Here are some of the TVs that include the 100-day free trial Hisense U7H 4K ULED TV – 55″ and 65″

Prices from £749

SEE THE OFFER HERE Hisense U8H 4K ULED TV – 55″, 65″ and 75″

Prices from £849

SEE THE OFFER HERE Hisense A85H 4K OLED TV – 48″, 55″ and 65″

Prices from £1,099

SEE THE OFFER HERE