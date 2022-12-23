Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Empowers Healthcare

In the post-epidemic era, China’s healthcare industry is facing a more competitive environment with rapidly changeable customer needs. The changing market environment requires enterprises to gradually shift to digitalization to improve their responsiveness and provide more personalized services, as well as innovate and empower their businesses and original business processes and models to tackle possible challenges. In the face of big data with large magnitude and high complexity, high-level analytics represented by AI/ML technologies can effectively process and analyze market demand, transform business scenarios and business needs into AI algorithms and ML models. AI/ML can empower multiple application scenarios throughout the product lifecycle through leading speed accurate decision making, convenient expansion, and deep insight, subsequently helping enterprises to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and facilitate business decisions and digital transformation.