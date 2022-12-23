Ashley Banjo confirms ‘difficult’ split from childhood sweetheart

While Ashley was the face of Diversity, Francesca also works closely with the team as part of the management side.

Following their big win on one of the UK’s largest stages, the group toured around the country and both Ashley and his brother Jordan have embarked on entertainment careers too.

Most recently, Ashley has been announced as Simon Cowell’s temporary replacement on Britain’s Got Talent’s judges’ table, according to Belfast Live.

The iconic BGT judge reportedly had to pull out of the show following an injury he sustained while riding an electric bike.