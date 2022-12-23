‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ needs a strong second week at the box

All eyes are on “Avatar: The Way of Water’s” second week at the box office.

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time fell short of initial box-office expectations during its debut last week. The film snared $134 million domestically, short of the $175 million that industry analysts had predicted, and just under the $135 million to $150 million range that Disney had forecast.

While “The Way of Water” tied with Warner Bros .’ “The Batman” for the fifth-highest opening of the year and nearly doubled the opening weekend of its predecessor, the softer-than-expected opening has left many box-office analysts wondering whether the film will be able to meet Cameron’s lofty goal of $2 billion at the global box office.

As of Thursday, the film had tallied more than $600 million worldwide, a little more than one-fourth of the way to Cameron’s target for profitability.

The movie’s second week will help clarify its longer-term box-office prospects. Showbiz analysts often look to the second week drop as an indicator of whether a film will have longevity at the box office or may fizzle quickly.

For most films, a 50% to 70% drop is the norm. Major tentpole features from Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe often see box-office ticket sales fall in this range after reaching sky-high opening weekend numbers. While those kinds of films can continue on toward billion-dollar or higher theatrical runs, this metric can indicate whether word-of-mouth is bringing new audiences to theaters or whether interest is waning.

A key example is Paramount and Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” which saw ticket sales decline just 29% in its second week in theaters. The film has generated more than $1.4 billion at the global box office, and played in theaters for more than 200 days before being made available on Paramount+.

“I think ‘Avatar 2’ will continue to slay all day through the year and into the next,” said Jeff Bock, senior analyst at Exhibitor Relations. “The drop will be sizable, sure, but not like a traditional Marvel drop as Cameron’s film is really the only game in town for families for weeks, if not months.”