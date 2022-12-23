Bank offering customers 4.25% interest rate on savings account

She added: “Harpenden Building Society has launched a new Triple Access Cash ISA to its product range this week.

“Paying a return of 2.60 percent providing fewer than four withdrawals are made per calendar year, this takes a place in the top 10 compared to other similar products currently on the market.

“This account may well tempt savers who want to maintain some flexible access to their money, and who are still looking to make the most of their tax-free ISA allowance.

“Savers are advised that if four or more withdrawals are made then the rate paid reduces to 1.60 percent however, they can make further additions to the account, which may boost its appeal further for some savers. Overall, the deal earns an Excellent Moneyfacts product rating.”