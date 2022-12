This may come as somewhat of a surprise, but if your basement floods, the first thing you should do is call the fire department. Yes, we know there isn’t necessarily a fire in your home, per se, but the fire department has portable sump pumps they can bring to your house, free of charge. If you have Wi-Fi, you should Google the number for the non-emergency line. Once you get hold of someone, you can tell them the problem, along with your name, address, and telephone number.