‘Be prepared for congestion’ as AA issues amber traffic warning

The AA has issued an Amber Traffic Warning for today, Friday, December 23, and Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24), as 17 million drivers look to join the annual Christmas getaway. Interchanges connecting the M25 with the M3, M4, M1, M11, M20 and A1(M) are forecast to experience delays over the two-day period.

The AA is predicting traffic to build between 10am and 6pm on Friday, while the main congestion on Saturday could be felt between 10am and 4pm.

Rail strikes have helped contribute to the high number of cars looking to hit the road this Christmas, with major routes linked to the M25 due to carry most of the strain.

An amber traffic warning is designed to prepare motorists around the UK to expect congestion along their journey.

The warnings have been issued as far north as Edinburgh and as far south as Plymouth, with Wales and Northern Ireland being spared of excessive traffic.

