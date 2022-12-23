Beatrice & Eugenie have ‘dramatic fashion’ – but one is ‘more





Princess Beatrice, 34, steps out in gorgeous gowns and designer outfits nowadays. Especially when compared to the year 2011 when both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were being mocked over their hats at Kate Middleton’s wedding.

However, Beatrice is now winning the approval of many style experts. Daniel O’Farrell, the founder of DC Jewellery and bespoke jeweller and diamond expert, spoke to Express.co.uk to explain Beatrice’s style transformation. He said: “Princess Beatrice’s sense of style is very special. In a sea of classically elegant British royal women that stick to safe fashion choices, she is one of the rare few that genuinely dare to experiment with dramatic fashion. “At the 2011 wedding of William and Kate, Beatrice was widely criticised for her eccentric fascinator, which was likened to everything from a pretzel to a toilet seat. “The savvy Princess took all the publicity in her stride by auctioning the Philip Treacy hat for around £81,100 on eBay and splitting the proceeds between the United Nations Children’s Fund and the British charity, Children In Crisis. READ MORE: Charles in for ‘difficult’ 2023 as Camilla’s life ‘transforms’ – claim

“In recent years, Beatrice has undergone somewhat of a massive style transformation, thanks to the efforts of her stylists, Lady Emily Compton and her styling consultancy business partner, Olivia Buckingham, both of whom are responsible for dressing the Princess for high profile events,” the expert noted. Daniel added: “Beatrice’s signature style is a juxtaposition of romantic classics with an unforgettable dramatic element, usually a fascinator, but often texture and colour, too. “In terms of jewellery, the Princess keeps things minimal, usually wearing a dainty bangle or bracelet. As her ears aren’t pierced, she usually steers clear of earrings but wears clip-on ones on rare occasions. “What makes her an icon is the fact that her outfits are always memorable, regardless of the nature of press critique about them – she can give us all a lesson in fearlessly sticking true to oneself, no matter what people say about you. DON’T MISS:

“Both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie tend to stick to classic silhouettes, with accentuated waists, which the sisters carry off splendidly. “Beatrice and Eugenie definitely get their dramatic fashion edge from their mum, Sarah, the Duchess of York, who in the 80s and 90s, had a reputation for her dramatic, yet memorable outfits. “Both sisters share a love for hats, perhaps inspired by their granny, the Queen.” Karine Laudort, a fashion and lifestyle blogger who runs ‘Keeping Up With Kay Flawless’, revealed the timeline of Beatrice’s stylists to Express.co.uk.

She said: “Beatrice’s stylist in 2011 was Charlie Anderson. In April 2011, she wore a white and silver one-shoulder dress with sequin detail for the Prince and Princess of Wales’ pre-wedding dinner. “Beatrice’s stylist in 2012 was Mary Fellowes. That year, she wore a white and blue Roksanda dress for ‘Britain Creates’ 2012: Fashion & Art Collusion event.” By the year 2019, Princess Beatrice had switched stylists completely and was now being dressed by Olivia Croucher Buckingham and Lady Emily Compton. This was also the same year Beatrice started dating her now-husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Karine continued: “In 2019, Beatrice opted for a chic rust-coloured silk skirt with her otherwise black ensemble at the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon Assemblage exhibition.

“She wore The Vampire’s Wife again – this time in a covetable metallic green – while attending The Dior Sessions book launch party. Beatrice also wore an elegant belted longline coat at the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate.” Karine explained: “Some attribute the change in style to the Princess getting to know herself better, that is, maybe her style has changed as her life has changed. “For example, adolescence, marriage, children etc. Her style has changed as she and her life have changed. Perhaps this is why her wardrobe is a bit more refined and elegant now as opposed to some of her more bold, daring looks in previous years. “Growing up, the Princesses would get dressed in very similar clothing but now their individual styles have really been able to blossom. As Charlie Anderson says, ‘Eugenie tends to like more fitted, 1960s shapes, whereas Beatrice likes flounce and floral pieces’.”